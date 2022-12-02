UD faces tough task in FCS playoffs

The University of Delaware visits a familiar site for its next NCAA FCS playoff game.

South Dakota State ended UD’s championship hopes two seasons ago with a 33-3 victory in the FCS semifinals.

The Blue Hens make another trip out west Saturday to face the number one ranked team in FCS. While UD is riding high after a 56-17 win over Saint Francis last week, the Jackrabbits will provide tough competition.

They are 10-1 and their only blemish came in a 7-3 loss to Big 10 Iowa, in their season opener.

Even though these teams played just about a year and a half ago, and UD Coach Ryan Carty beat South Dakota State a week later as offensive coordinator with Sam Houston State, Carty says none of that matters on Saturday.

"It's a whole new operation, we are different, I know that. So, whether we were there or not as individuals, or I was there with a different team, I also played against this team with another team, it all doesn't matter. When we get out there on Saturday it's going to be the 2022 Delaware Blue Hens vs the 2022 South Dakota State Jackrabbits," said Carty.

Carty notes this week’s practices will matter more in the result of the game than anything that happened in the spring of 2021.

He adds keeping the ball on offense, creating turnovers, and keeping the game close as long as possible to win it late are the keys for the Hens.

Kickoff Saturday is at 3 pm.