DSU fires its head football coach

Delaware State University is looking for a new football coach.

DSU fired Rod Milstead Monday. He departs after compiling a 17-33 record over 5 seasons. That includes a 7-18 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Milstead was unable to lead the Hornets to a winning record during his tenure. The team fell just short in each of the last two seasons, finishing finished 5-6 each year under former DSU All-America lineman and 8-year NFL veteran.

The Hornets’ last winning season was in 2012

DSU Athletic Director Alecia Shields-Gadson thanked Milstead for his service and says a national search for his successor will begin soon.