Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Powerball jumps to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published November 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
The massive Powerball jackpot is growing again.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing to take home the $1 billion dollar top prize.

That’s means Wednesday night’s drawing rises to an estimated

$1.2-billion-dollar prize, making it the fourth largest jackpot in U-S history.

Monday night’s numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

Delaware hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122-million-dollars was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.

