Powerball jumps to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing
The massive Powerball jackpot is growing again.
No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing to take home the $1 billion dollar top prize.
That’s means Wednesday night’s drawing rises to an estimated
$1.2-billion-dollar prize, making it the fourth largest jackpot in U-S history.
Monday night’s numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.
Delaware hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122-million-dollars was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.