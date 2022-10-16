City of Seaford set to debut a new community garden in April 2023

Volunteers are needed to help finish construction of a new community garden in Seaford.

The Seaford Community Garden is the brainchild of Cassandra Dayton who has been gardening since she was a child.

“So the wheels again start turning and I said to myself, 'why not pass on the passion, love and knowledge that I have and desire to help others and put together a (community) garden,' she said. "So I went on Facebook - as simple as that - and I said, “why doesn’t Seaford have a community garden for the people?”

Dayton says people liked the idea and asked what they could do to help.

Craig Aleman, owner of Aleman Fitzgerald Properties, donated a portion of their property for the garden, which will have two different layouts of raised beds.

One is for veterans and seniors to grow their own vegetables and is free. The other will be available for rent by Seaford residents.

Dayton says gardeners will have a choice of a 16' or 21' bed to plant whatever they like.

“So the beds - as of now - are $80 per year (to rent), per family, with the option as well of being able to sponsor a family in need. So that’s another option as well.”

Dayton says money raised from bed rentals will go right back into managing the garden operation.

She adds they are seeking volunteers for a picket-fence painting event Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The fence was constructed around the beds by a local Boy Scout troop and members of the Seaford High football team.

Dayton says they hope to open the Seaford Community Garden just in time for planting season in April.