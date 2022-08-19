BMW Championship brings thousands to Wilmington. Where do they all park?

As tens of thousands of fans head to the Wilmington Country Club for this week’s BMW Championship golf tournament, local businesses are cashing in on the event's limited parking.

Farms and museums along Route 52 are opening their lots to fans.

Hundreds of cars and trucks have paid $50 each to park in what was once horse pasture at Twin Lakes Farm.

Lot attendant Michael Barone said with multiple lots charging $100 a day, they're one of the cheapest options that’s walkable to the course.

“We can fit almost 1,000 cars. Almost 500 in this lot, and if you look over here it’s actually bigger over there. So we could probably fit like 1,000 cars, if need be. We’ll see where this goes. Hopefully we get to that number. That would be awesome.”

Barone said traffic has increased each day of the tournament and they’ve had to start opening before 7 a.m.

Several other businesses are capitalizing on the event’s parking, including Winterthur Museum and the Delaware Museum of Nature & Science

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the tournament, which runs through Sunday.