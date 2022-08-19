© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

BMW Championship brings in local food trucks

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published August 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
Petra Heiss' Gotta Lotta Gelata food truck is set up at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
As the PGA action heats up this weekend at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, patrons will be able to sample several local food trucks.

Vendors at Wilmington Country Club have been set up for nearly a week in anticipation.

Petra Heiss’ frozen treat business ‘Gotta Lotta Gelata’ has been a food truck staple for the last half decade.

But she said the BMW Championship is by far her biggest contract yet and it’s been well worth the wait.

“It’s been great! We’ve got people starting at 10:30 a.m. already getting gelato for breakfast. That’s fine. And then it’s just steadier. Each day has been a little bit better.”

Heiss and her small crew are in a prime spot next to the 1st and 18th holes.

She said they have to prepare enough gelato, from limoncello to cookies and cream, to last all day.

The most popular flavor so far? Heiss says that’s been mint chip.

She adds there’s little opportunity to restock her food truck during the day, so they rely on a blast freezer and additional cold storage behind the truck to keep the gelato cold.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the event in Wilmington.

It runs through Sunday.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
