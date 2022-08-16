Thousands flock to Wilmington for BMW Championship

The top PGA golfers are at Wilmington Country Club this week competing in the BMW Championship.

The event relies on a large team of mostly local volunteers to help run the event.

Dressed in white BMW polo shirts and baby blue caps, the volunteer crew is doing everything from checking people in to selling merchandise to being ball spotters on the course.

“And to think that we’re right here at the home of the President of the United States, as well. I mean, where else? Where else would you like to be today?” said James Bonds of Chadds Ford.

He said this tournament, featuring the top-70 PGA players, is the highest echelon of golf. The total purse is $15 million.

Wilmington’s Eyerce Armstrong-Poston volunteered because she loves the game.

“And I knew this was going to be big. And I love seeing these wonderful golfers come out here. Just phenomenal how far they can hit the ball. And as a golfer, this is my gift back to the community and fantastic sport of golf,” she said.

The BMW Championship kicks off with first round action Thursday and runs through Sunday.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the tournament this week.