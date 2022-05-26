© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Fort Delaware opens season with new tram path

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published May 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT
Fort Delaware State Park is touting a new tram path and other improvements as it kicks off the 2022 park season on Pea Patch Island.

Visitors can now expect a much smoother tram ride from the ferry landing to the historic fort.

The 2,000-foot-path was rebuilt as part of a capital investment plan that started last September.

DNREC’s Chief of Construction Bill Miller said the path desperately needed updating.

“It was in really bad disrepair. So that tram path has been raised, widened and improved to provide a much better visitor experience.”

Miller said the state spent nearly $3.7 on projects across the island.

“Ultimately to make it a better visitor experience we want people to be out there and enjoy the island. If you haven’t been out to Pea Patch island, it’s a great opportunity to experience history and nature,” Miller said.

Other improvements currently in progress include more durable trails, a screened-in pavilion and an A-D-A accessible bird watching platform.

Fort Delaware State Park is open through September.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
