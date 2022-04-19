Sen. Carper tours construction at Bombay Hook Wildlife Refuge

Sen. Tom Carper (D) was at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge Tuesday to tour a new visitor’s center currently under construction.

Coming in at around 7,300-square-feet, the new space is about double the size of the current visitor’s center.

Refuge officials said they plan to install exhibits young people can touch and interact with to get them excited about Delaware’s wildlife.

Sen. Carper hopes it will be a place to inspire everyone who comes to Bombay Hook.

“There are probably going to be 100,000 people who will come here this year, not just from Delaware, not just from America, but from all over the world,” Carper said.

He said the new center will shed light on Bombay Hook’s history and showcase its diverse wildlife.

“This is going to be a great place to bring boy scouts and girl scouts. It’s going to be a great place to bring cub scouts and brownies. It’s going to be a great place to bring classes from schools and families. It’s a wonderful opportunity to have fun, be together and to learn about our environment and how to take care of it.”

The project is being paid for by federal funds, including funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

The visitor’s center is slated to open this fall.