UD needs new women's basketball coach as Adair leaves for new job

The University of Delaware needs a new women’s basketball coach.

Natasha Adair is leaving the Blue Hens to become head coach at Arizona State.

She departs after guiding UD to the CAA title and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 this season.

"My time in Newark, Del. will always be cherished," said Adair in a statement. "Blue Hens, fans, alumni, and community. Thank you for welcoming me and my family with open arms. You all were our sixth man and woman. To my players, I love you all more than life. You all helped create a championship culture here which will continue to attract the best student athletes and ambassadors to the university. To my staff, thank you for your support and commitment to our players, program and vision.

This year's trip trip to the tourney capped Adair’s 5-year run in Newark – a stint that saw her reinvigorate the women’s program.

She compiled a 95-58 record overall with her teams posting 24 wins in each of the last two seasons. Adair also led UD to a pair of WNIT post-season bids, including a run to the WNIT Final four last year.

"It's been an honor to watch Natasha elevate the women's basketball program to a nationally recognized brand over the last five years," said UD Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak in a statement. "I am grateful to her for all that she has done for the University, Delaware Athletics and our Women's Basketball program. It has been a

true privilege to work with Natasha."

UD says a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.