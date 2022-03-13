UD men's hoop team gets Villanova in NCAA Tournament's first round

After winning its first CAA championship since 2014 last week, the Delaware men’s basketball team found out when and where it will be dancing in the NCAA tournament.

Multiple sections of the Bob Carpenter Center were filled with blue and gold on Selection Sunday to watch the Blue Hens learn their fate.

Delaware will travel to Pittsburgh Friday for a match-up with the Big East’s Villanova in the tourney’s first round. The game will tip-off at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The Hens earned a 15th seed in the South region. Nova is the two seed.

It’s UD’s sixth trip to the Big Dance, but first under head coach Martin Ingelsby.

“I just thought that with Villanova winning last night, probably solidified the two spot (for them) and we were gonna be 14 or 15. You’re hoping, but it all comes down to match-ups," said Ingelsby. "I like the fact getting up to Pittsburgh to be able to get in front of some fans up there I was 2-0 in that building at Notre Dame when we went to the Sweet Sixteen, I told our guys it’s a great place to play, We’ll have a lot of fun there and it will be good energy and a good crowd in the city.”

The Hens have yet to win an NCAA tourney game, and they are winless all-time against Villanova - 0-15.

Delaware’s Dylan Painter is no stranger to the Villanova program.

He played under Head Coach Jay Wright from 2016-2018, winning a national championship in 2018. Now, he hopes to help Delaware find its first ever win against Villanova.

“Its crazy how things go full circle," said Painter. "Pittsburgh, great drive. We can get a lot of family. We’re playing on my birthday so, it’s weird, it’s unreal.”

Villanova ended the year ranked eighth in the AP Top 25 and won the Big East tournament. And the Wildcats look to bring home their third national championship since 2016.

Delaware and Villanova last met in December 2019 when the Blue Hens suffered an eight-point loss to the Wildcats.

Delaware last played a tournament game in 2014 in a 93-78 loss against Michigan State. Delaware is winless in its first five appearances.

Friday will be a busy day for UD basketball. The UD women's basketball team plays its first round NCAA Tournament game against Maryland in college Park, Maryland.

It's the first time in school history both basketball teams reached their respective NCAA tourneys in the same season.

