Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Blue Hens seek NCAA tournament bid in CAA championship

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published March 8, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST
The University of Delaware men’s basketball team is one win away from a trip to college basketball’s biggest stage.

The Blue Hens play for the Colonial Athletic Association title and bid to the NCAA tournament Tuesday night when they face North Carolina-Wilmington.

UD landed in the CAA final by upsetting the league’s regular season champ Towson Monday night 69-56.

Delaware is seeking its sixth ever NCAA tourney berth and first since 2014.

To get it, the Hens need to top a UNC-Wilmington team they failed to beat in two regular season match-ups.

The Seahawks are coming off a 60-57 win over College of Charleston in its CAA semifinal last night.

Tonight’s CAA final is a 7 p.m. tip-off at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington

Tom Byrne
