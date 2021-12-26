17 teams competing in this year's Slam Dunk to the Beach tournament

The Slam Dunk to the Beach basketball tournament returns to Lewes Mon., Dec 27, as part of a partnership within a regional showcase.

The high school hoop tourney was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s two-day event at Cape Henlopen High School runs Monday through Wednesday

The tournament is now part of a series of regional events connected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and operated by Position Sports.

The 17 team field includes two local schools - Cape Henlopen and Seaford.

Action kicks off Monday afternoon at 3:30 with a girls game between Cape and Westtown School from West Chester, PA.

Seaford’s boys team faces Our Saviour Lutheran School from New York Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Here's then entire schedule.