Hockessin Colored School #107 moves closer to starting its next chapter

Work to renovate the historic Hockessin Colored School #107 for a new purpose is getting underway.

Hockessin Colored School #107 was a segregated one-room schoolhouse that played a major role in the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Brown v. Board of Education desegregating schools nationwide.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking marks the start of its conversion into a center of diversity and inclusion.

Some of the school’s former students were among those at the ceremony. They included lifelong Hockessin resident Lois Johnson, who credits the Friends of Hockessin Colored School and its chair David Wilk for preserving the school and giving it a new life.

“I feel that David and the crew are really sincere in making this a momentous time. For us, the older ones, that’s all, there’s only about 5 of us left, or 6,” said Johnson. “You know, and to get it done now, where we can enjoy, and see the fruit of the labor.”

The Friends of Hockessin Colored School hopes the diversity center pays tribute to the school’s role in ending segregation, while continuing to change Delaware for the better through educational enrichment, diversity training, and other community collaborations.

Friends of Hockessin Colored School #107 chair David Wilk is glad the school’s new life allows it to continue to bring change to Delaware, while also paying tribute to the past.

“The way things happen is by people taking the time to figure out how they can contribute value to others, and that’s the heart of our mission,” said Wilk. “We have this monumental place in history, but it’s not enough to look back, we have to look ahead.”

The center hopes to open its doors as early as June of 2022 after 10 years of hard work.