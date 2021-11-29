UD fires its head football coach

Change is coming at the top of the University of Delaware football program.

UD Athletic Director Chrissy Rawak announced Monday she’s fired head football coach Danny Rocco.

The move comes after the Blue Hens went 5-6 in their 2021 fall season, dropping 5 of their last 7 games to limp to the finish line.

Rocco compiled a 31-23 record during 5 seasons at UD, including a 20-16 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association. He took the Hens to the NCAA playoffs in 2018 and the 2021 spring season – making to the FCS semifinals this past spring.

Rawak – in a statement – lauded Rocco for his leadership and the culture he created while at UD, but felt a chanbge is needed.

"The decision to make a coaching change came down to the expectations we have for winning championships year in and year out at Delaware. I

believe this is the right time for us to bring in new leadership that will deliver these championship experiences on and off the field," said Rawak in her statement.

The 61-year-old Rocco has one year left on his contract. The only two losing seasons he’s had in his 16 years as a head coach at 3 schools have come at UD – this season and in 2019.