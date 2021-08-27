Enlighten Me: Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse stamp

While GPS, radar and other modern navigation tools reign supreme on the high seas now, many lighthouses remain an important beacon for boats.

Delaware’s Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse warns mariners as they enter the Delaware Bay; and has been doing so for over 100 years.

And now, the U.S. Postal Service has chosen the iconic building to become a stamp, alongside four other mid-atlantic lighthouses.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia talks to the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation, the group that now owns the lighthouse, about its history.