Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Enlighten Me: Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse stamp

Delaware Public Media | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 27, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
Kathy1006
Flickr

While GPS, radar and other modern navigation tools reign supreme on the high seas now, many lighthouses remain an important beacon for boats.

Delaware’s Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse warns mariners as they enter the Delaware Bay; and has been doing so for over 100 years.

And now, the U.S. Postal Service has chosen the iconic building to become a stamp, alongside four other mid-atlantic lighthouses.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia talks to the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation, the group that now owns the lighthouse, about its history.

Culture, Lifestyle & SportsU.S. Postal ServiceHarbor of Refuge lighthousestamps
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia grew up in Portland, Ore, and now reports for Delaware Public Media as a Report For America corps member. He focuses on politics, elections and legislation activity at the local, county and state levels.
