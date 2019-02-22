NASCAR racing legend to visit Georgetown Speedway

Bobby Allison is coming to Georgetown next month.

Allison is set to serve as the Grand Marshal for the annual Melvin L. Joseph Memorial weekend at the Georgetown Speedway on March 15th and 16th

“It’s pretty exciting. Each year we open our season by honoring Melvin Joseph who actually built the Speedway back in 1949. And he also was the principal on the construction at Dover. And actually worked as the head of Dover International Speedway through 2005 when he passed away,” said Georgetown Speedway promoter Brett Deyo.

He says Joseph will be honored again prior to the Saturday, March 16, 2019 Short Track Super Series (STSS) opener at the Georgetown track.

“It’s something that we really wanted to do because Bobby Allison and Melvin were very close and it means a lot to his family and to everybody to have him there and be part of our event. And it’s a great, exciting thing for the fans because he’s one of the best - top five in the all-time win list for the NASCARS’ top levels," Deyo said.





Joseph first met Allison, the 1983 NASCAR Cup series champion, in 1971 when Allison opted to drive Joseph’s Ford Mustang in a race in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Allison and Joseph remained friends until Joseph’s death.

Today, Allison stays in touch with the Joseph family and often returns for Dover NASACR weekends to watch races from the Melvin L. Joseph Companies suite.





Allison will meet and greet fans in the grandstand between 3 and 4 p.m. ahead of racing on Saturday night, March 16, 2019.

To read more and get tickets to the event, click here.





