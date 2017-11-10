© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Arts Playlist: "Craig & Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog and How They Rescued Each Other"

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published November 10, 2017 at 8:46 PM EST
craig___fred_cover.jpg
Photo from Harper Collins Publishers
/
The author of a new book called “Craig and Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other” will be in Rehoboth Beach Thursday for a book signing.";s:

An eight-year Marine Corp veteran and author who has written a new book was in Rehoboth Beach this week.

Craig Grossi's book is titled, “Craig and Fred:  A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other.”

 

 

Grossi says he first came across Fred while he was deployed to Afghanistan.

 

“While I was in I deployed to Afghanistan and I ended up in a very remote and isolated and kind of  remote battlefield in an area called Sangin. And on that battlefield, in the middle of all this conflict, I came across a funny, little stray dog that was just too cool to leave behind,” said Grossi. “Together him and I have been on a wild journey and that’s kind of the subject of the book.”

 

 
Craig and Fred visited Browsabout Books on the Avenue in Rehoboth Thursday to speak about the book, take questions from the audience, and sign copies.
 
You can learn more about the book here.
 

Tags

Culture, Lifestyle & SportsRehoboth BeachBrowsabout Books
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele