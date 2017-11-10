Arts Playlist: "Craig & Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog and How They Rescued Each Other"

An eight-year Marine Corp veteran and author who has written a new book was in Rehoboth Beach this week.

Craig Grossi's book is titled, “Craig and Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other.”

Grossi says he first came across Fred while he was deployed to Afghanistan.

“While I was in I deployed to Afghanistan and I ended up in a very remote and isolated and kind of remote battlefield in an area called Sangin. And on that battlefield, in the middle of all this conflict, I came across a funny, little stray dog that was just too cool to leave behind,” said Grossi. “Together him and I have been on a wild journey and that’s kind of the subject of the book.”



Craig and Fred visited Browsabout Books on the Avenue in Rehoboth Thursday to speak about the book, take questions from the audience, and sign copies.



You can learn more about the book here.



