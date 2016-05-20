Wilmington exploring idea of bike share

Wilmington is thinking of offering an additional transportation option in the city: a community bike share.

Bike shares are popular nationwide, and can be found as close as Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Basically, you have an automated kiosk where you can pay to unlock a bike for an hourly, daily or weekly rate.

The program, sponsored by the City of Wilmington and the Delaware Department of Transportation, is still in exploratory stages.

Jim Lardear with AAA Mid Atlantic said he thinks the bike share could be successful.

“I think there are a lot of good reasons to bring bike share to the City of Wilmington. It’s a flexible and very convenient transportation mode for people. If you look at where it’s been successful in other parts of the country, I mean you’re talking very short rides, 15 to 20 minutes,” Landear said.

The city plans to roll out the bike share program in two phases that could include up to 300 bikes.