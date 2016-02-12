Enlighten Me: Polar Bear Plunge

25 years ago, 78 people stripped down to bathing suits and ran into the frigid Atlantic Ocean waters for the very first Lewes Polar Bear Plunge -- an event that now takes place every year on the first Sunday of February.

Last weekend, over 3,500 people dashed from the shore of Rehoboth Beach into the frigid Atlantic Ocean. And Special Olympics Delaware, the organizers of the event, managed to raise a record $840,000.

Delaware Public Media’s Eli Chen went to check out the crowd on Sunday and brought back a few scenes from the beach for this week’s Enlighten Me.