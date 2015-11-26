The Great Listen: Wilmington high schoolers collect Thanksgiving oral histories
For Thanksgiving, Delaware Public Media's Generation Voice students at Mount Pleasant High School are participating in StoryCorps' oral history project, The Great Listen.
It encourages high school kids to sit down with someone older -- like a parent, grandparent or community leader -- listen deeply, and record their stories.
Our Wilmington students set out with smartphones as part of this year's effort to archive the stories of thousands of Americans. Take a listen at Generation Voice:
- Seventeen-year-old Nasir Smith interviewed his uncle, who comes from Spanish Town, Jamaica about growing up in poverty and his first real birthday party.
- Student Devin Carliss sat down with his grandmother, Norma Jean Carliss, at her home in Claymont.
- Sixteen-year-old Cierra Smith sat down with her mom, Chamere.
Those pieces were edited by our Anne Hoffman, who heads up our Generation Voice project at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District.