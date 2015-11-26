The Great Listen: Wilmington high schoolers collect Thanksgiving oral histories

For Thanksgiving, Delaware Public Media's Generation Voice students at Mount Pleasant High School are participating in StoryCorps' oral history project, The Great Listen.

It encourages high school kids to sit down with someone older -- like a parent, grandparent or community leader -- listen deeply, and record their stories.

Our Wilmington students set out with smartphones as part of this year's effort to archive the stories of thousands of Americans. Take a listen at Generation Voice:



Those pieces were edited by our Anne Hoffman, who heads up our Generation Voice project at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District.