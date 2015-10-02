Hagley exhibit delves into history of automobile ads

A new exhibit is open at the Hagley Museum in Wilmington. “Driving Desire: Automobile Advertising and the American Dream” examines the psychology behind a truly American symbol. The exhibit looks at race, gender and car culture. It documents the rise of the first car ads from 1912 to the era of mad men marketing - and invites visitors to question their relationships with their vehicles.

Max Moeller curated the exhibit from an extensive donated collection of old automobile ephemera from Z. Taylor Vinson.

Delaware Public Media’s Anne Hoffman sat down with Moeller to talk about the new exhibit, which is running at Hagley now through October 2nd next year.