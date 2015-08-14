Harness technology offers people with disabilities improved work-out opportunities

People with disabilities often run into challenges when it comes to getting proper exercise. Going to the gym can be difficult, if not impossible, because the equipment needs to be modified to ensure safety. Physical therapy is often the only option for achieving any level of fitness -- but advocates argue that gyms and recreational centers need to accommodate members with disabilities to make them feel more included in their community.

The YMCA of Delaware is working to change that. Earlier this week, harnesses and specialized equipment were installed at one of its facilities for the first time.

Delaware Public Media’s science reporter Eli Chen went to the Bear-Glasgow YMCA to get a look at them.

In a brightly-lit room full of ellipticals and stationary bikes, Serena Harris, health and wellness director at the Bear-Glasgow YMCA, points at a large metal apparatus above a set of treadmills. Connected to the structure are two harnesses, worn by a woman and a young boy.

“It’s adjustable for any age,” explained Harris. “If we want to move it and transport it to another part of the room, we have the ability to allow them to use different equipment in the room so they’re not just confined to one area.”

These harnesses are one of several new pieces of equipment the YMCA of Delaware has added to accommodate members with disabilities. About a year ago, Terri Hancharick, a disability advocate, wrote to the YMCA of Delaware, saying that they need to be more inclusive of people with disabilities. She was thinking of her daughter Brigitte, who has cerebral palsy.

“Brigitte spends all of her days in the community,” said Hancharick. “She lives at home, she has friends, she attends social events, volunteers in her community and thoroughly enjoys her life. But she has no way to work out. We know what a sedentary lifestyle will do to someone.”

About one out of five Delawareans have at least one disability, according the University of Delaware's Center for Disability Studies. Close to half of Americans with disabilities don’t get any physical activity, according to a report released last year by the Centers for Disease Control. People with disabilities often need the help of a physical therapist, since your standard gym equipment would need to be modified to be used safely. Numerous studies show that there are long-term consequences to not getting regular exercise and that includes an increased risk of becoming overweight or obese, getting cardiovascular disease and even dying prematurely.

A year ago, Jim Kelly, Chief Officer of Operations at the YMCA of Delaware met with Hancharick.

“We thought we were going to have a heated debate about what the Y could do and what the Y couldn’t do,” said Kelly.

But instead, Kelly was inspired to find a solution. The YMCA partnered with the physical therapy department at the University of Delaware. Last fall, the department demonstrated that harnesses could be used to help those with physical disabilities find employment. Anne Dunlap, a 34 year old woman who suffered severe brain injuries when she was struck by a car as a teenager - uses the same harness to serve customers at a kiosk at UD's STAR campus. She also uses it now at the YMCA to practice ballet.

"She hasn’t done ballet in like 18 years,” said Cope, as he stood just outside the room where Dunlap was practicing. “And the first time she wore [the harness] here, right away she did ballet. And everyone in the room just stopped.”

This is Ralph Cope, the co-inventor of the harness. He and his late brother Steven founded Newark-based company Enliten to develop the harness technology. There are two models of the harness: the PUMA, a portable unit for children, and OASUS, which can be customized for people of any size and weight.

Cope says that most harnesses are suspended from a linear track that has to be attached to a ceiling.

“You have to have a ceiling that’s strong enough to tie [the harnesses] into. For [Enliten’s harnesses] you need a floor. Every house has a floor,” said Cope.

Enliten’s technology already provides a sturdy metal structure to hang the harnesses from. That’s what makes their harnesses different from what’s out on the market.

The harnesses are used in several laboratories at University of Delaware. But they were always meant to help people in real-world settings. Cole Galloway, a physical therapy professor at UD, says this technology is crucial for integrating people with disabilities into the community.

“A lot of times after rehab, after a stroke, head injury, spinal cord injury or having cerebral palsy as a child, you end up isolated,” said Galloway. “Family and the survivor ends up isolated. And that’s bad for bodies and it’s also bad for brains. It’s not a fun life. I think with harnesses placed in real world environments, it gives much more opportunity.”

Jim Kelly said that the YMCA eventually add eight to 10 more of these harnesses to their facilities at Bear-Glasgow. He hopes that they can reach a point where the harnesses will allow people to exercise on their own, with minimal help from another person.

“The idea would be that anyone could come into the building and say, ‘I want to take a zumba class, but I have a balance issue.’ We can hook you up and you’re all set to go,” said Kelly.

If the pilot program at Bear-Glasgow proves successful, Kelly plans to have the equipment installed at every one of Delaware’s YMCA centers.