A new app seeks to connect job seekers with training programs needed to advance their careers

A local nonprofit launches the Delaware Career Mobility app.

Tech Impact is a nonprofit that leverages technology to advance social impact and workforce training.

It created the app in partnership with the Delaware Workforce Development Board and Delaware Department of Labor.

Ryan Harrington is the director of Tech Impact’s data lab, and he says the Career Mobility App provides a specific service.

"On one hand there's so many Delawareans who are looking for workforce training, they want to upskill, they want to advance their career. They're looking for programs that are going to help them do that. And then on the flip side, there are a lot of programs who are offering that training, but the problem is that there's no marketplace that exists in between bridging the gaps between those two groups," said Harrington.

He notes there are over 250 training programs from more than 40 providers that train or certify participants in fields like nursing, technology, and construction.

The app will guide users through the process by asking questions about their interests, and the locations they are looking to train.

Harrington says the plan is to build on this initial effort.

"Our goal now is to increase how many programs and how many providers are on there. The organizations that aren't necessarily on the eligible training and provider list so that we can give Delawareans access to everything, all of the programs in the state," said Harrington.

He adds this is only for Delaware programs and providers for now, but he wouldn’t rule out the possibility to expand it to neighboring states.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. There’s also a web version, but Harrington says it’s much more limited.