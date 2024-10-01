© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Port of Wilmington union dockworkers join national strike for higher pay, anti-automation

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:59 PM EDT
A person sits in a folding chair on yellowing grass, holding a sign that says "Corporate greed vs. worker rights: ILA demands fairness."
Abigail Lee
/
Delaware Public Media
Union workers in Delaware joined others from the International Longshoremen’s Association on strike.

Striking workers and supporters gathered outside the Port of Wilmington gates, encouraging the truck drivers filing in and out of the port to honk their horns.

Union workers in Delaware joined others from the International Longshoremen’s Association on strike, affecting ports from Maine to Texas.

Workers are seeking annual pay increases and guarantees against the use of automation or semi-automation in place of union members.

The ILA’s first East and Gulf coast port strike in almost 50 years means a halt to work in Wilmington – North America’s top port for bananas.

One striker said this could all end tomorrow and asked that people to do their research before saying union workers are asking for too much.

State representative Ed Osienski stopped by in the early afternoon.

“As the chair of Labor Committee, I definitely support working of people, and I support their efforts to organize and negotiate and work with the companies in good faith to get a good package,” Osienski said.

The picket line in Wilmington Tuesday saw about 15 people around 10 a.m. and nearly tripled by lunchtime. Some wore signs over their bodies that read “ILA workers over machines” and “profit over people is unacceptable.”

Delaware State Senate majority leader Bryan Townsend also paid a visit to the port.

“When you see the stark disparity in wages between West Coast and East Coast workers, we fully understand and support why the East Coast workers would be on strike to make the point that they should share in the benefits too,” Townsend said.

Several striking workers told Delaware Public Media the walk-out will last as long as necessary.
