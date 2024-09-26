Delmarva Power crews head to Georgia as Hurricane Helene looms

Crews from Delmarva Power are in Georgia to lend a hand as the Peach State grapples with the effects of Hurricane Helene.

The crews include line workers but also supervisors and fleet and safety workers. Delmarva Power spokesperson Candice Womer says the workers are headed south as part of a mutual assistance program between power companies.

“If there is a potential storm that's coming, that is going to require mutual assistance, people will reach out to us or we'll reach out to them to see if there's anything that we can do to provide that support,” she told Delaware Public Media.

Womer says that mutual assistance like this isn’t uncommon.

“We all are one big family in this industry and we really do want to support each other. And you know, when we know that we're not going to be seeing the negative effects of this storm, we like to help out in any way that we can," she said.

Those workers will likely be desperately needed, with Helene’s high winds and heavy rainfalls expected to take a toll across the entire state of Georgia, even into the Atlanta area, hundreds of miles away from where the storm is expected to enter the state.

All told, 32 Delmarva workers are in Georgia. They left the First State on Wednesday, in order to pre-position themselves before the storm hit.