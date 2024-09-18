Gas prices in the First State dip below $3 per gallon

Gas prices in Delaware hit a notable milestone this week.

As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Delaware was down to $2.98. That’s 32 cents lower than a month ago and 70 cents cheaper than last year at this time.

It’s also the lowest the price has been since January of this year.

Delaware is one of 16 states nationwide where a gallon of regular has dipped below $3 per gallon. But the national average remains above the $3 mark at $3.21.

Gas prices in the First State are also the lowest in the region with the Philadelphia 5-county area still around $3.25 and Maryland and South Jersey just a tick about $3 as of Wednesday.