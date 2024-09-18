© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gas prices in the First State dip below $3 per gallon

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Gas prices in Delaware hit a notable milestone this week.

As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Delaware was down to $2.98. That’s 32 cents lower than a month ago and 70 cents cheaper than last year at this time.

It’s also the lowest the price has been since January of this year.

Delaware is one of 16 states nationwide where a gallon of regular has dipped below $3 per gallon. But the national average remains above the $3 mark at $3.21.

Gas prices in the First State are also the lowest in the region with the Philadelphia 5-county area still around $3.25 and Maryland and South Jersey just a tick about $3 as of Wednesday.
Business
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne