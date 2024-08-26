© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Gas prices in Delaware droping as summer ends

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published August 26, 2024 at 7:39 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Gas prices in Delaware and the region are falling as the end of the summer travel season nears.

As of Monday, AAA Mid-Atlantic reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Delaware was down to $3.19, 10 cents lower than the week before, and 47 cents cheaper compared to a year ago.

And the First States remains one of the lowest prices in the region.

The average sits at $3.41 in the Philadelphia 5-county area, down a penny from last week.

The average price of gas in South Jersey is holding steady at around $3.20 per gallon.

And nationally, gas prices are also down about 6 cents this week to an average of $3.35.

Lower oil prices are helping. Oil was down about $2 last week – sitting just under almost $75 per barrel – thanks in part to mild demand and steady supply, according to AAA.
