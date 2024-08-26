Gas prices in Delaware droping as summer ends

Gas prices in Delaware and the region are falling as the end of the summer travel season nears.

As of Monday, AAA Mid-Atlantic reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Delaware was down to $3.19, 10 cents lower than the week before, and 47 cents cheaper compared to a year ago.

And the First States remains one of the lowest prices in the region.

The average sits at $3.41 in the Philadelphia 5-county area, down a penny from last week.

The average price of gas in South Jersey is holding steady at around $3.20 per gallon.

And nationally, gas prices are also down about 6 cents this week to an average of $3.35.

Lower oil prices are helping. Oil was down about $2 last week – sitting just under almost $75 per barrel – thanks in part to mild demand and steady supply, according to AAA.