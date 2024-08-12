Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County unveils Goodwill Connect

Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County launches its latest jobs program, Goodwill Connect.

Goodwill Connect aims to boost job training statewide through a partnership with the Delaware Workforce Development Board, the United Way of Delaware 211, and the Delaware Department of Labor.

Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County President and CEO Colleen Marone says the program seeks to remove barriers to assistance.

“If you can go get gas in your car and tap into your credit card and answer all those questions, you can use this system,” Marone said. “It's very, very easy to maneuver, and it's meant to be able to get you anywhere in like two or three clicks.”

Job seekers can use Goodwill Connect to access Delaware 211’s housing, mental health, clothing, and food resources through the mobile app or a kiosk at a Goodwill location.

Marone also emphasized the importance of marketing to local communities and informing them about available services.

“We created commercials, so we have a commercial that's going to be airing on Comcast and various different channels throughout Delaware to tell people about Goodwill Connect,” Marone said.

She also mentioned the use of a QR code that will be placed in bus shelters and public places where people can access the app without having to visit a Goodwill location.

Sen. Chris Coons says the goal of the program is to help connect Delawareans to public and private sector resources.

“Delawareans deserve to be able to connect with government resources and private sector resources in a simple, clear, understandable way,” Coons said. “That will make it easy for them to upskill to get to a better job.”

Coons says the part of this program that is most important is that connection, arguing that many in the First State have an idea of the programs out there but are not completely sure how to interact with them.

Goodwill Connect will be available this summer throughout New Castle County in-store and on the mobile app.