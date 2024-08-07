Wilmington Airport continues to expand commercial services, parking

Several new services and destinations are coming to the Wilmington Airport.

Avelo adds a new destination to Atlanta, Georgia, and announces the return of three other Florida cities – Daytona Beach, Palm Beach, and Sarasota-Bradenton.

Avelo also added Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida last month, bringing the total number of destinations offered to 13. Bookings for all of the recently announced destinations will begin in November.

Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media DRBA Executive Director Tom Cook.

Delaware River and Bay Authority Executive Director Tom Cook says Avelo is a new airline, still learning which destinations will be successful or not as popular. But he describes the return of commercial flight an overall success, noting the airline is also bringing back a second aircraft to be based at ILG.

“So we will have two planes that will start and end here each day, which is exciting for an airport which literally had zero airplanes a year and a half ago,” Cook says.

Cook adds the airport just finished expanding parking, creating a total of 1100 spaces within walking distance, and an additional 400 spaces in a remote lot accessible by shuttle bus.

DRBA also is launching a connecting bus service to the Philadelphia airport through Landline for American Airlines flights. Travelers can check in at ILG and a luxury motorcoach will take them tarmac to tarmac.

Landline spokesperson Nick Johnson says that service starts October 7.

“You can check in, clear security and get on board," Johnson says. "And then its just like a flight so if there is a traffic disruption, just like a weather disruption for a flight, you’ll be rebooked onto the next connecting flight. You get frequent flier miles, you have in-seat power, wifi, entertainment in every seat for free.”

The Landline service boasts a faster, more convenient, less stressful check-in process, saving travelers money on parking and time on the road while also cutting down on transportation emissions.