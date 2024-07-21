Unemployment was up a tick in Delaware last month

Delaware’s unemployment rate was up slightly in June.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 4% in June, up from 3.9% in May, but it remained a tick lower than the national rate, which was at 4.1% in June — also up slightly from 4% the previous month.

Delaware’s rate was also higher than previous year, which was 3.9% in June 2023.

The area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were all considerably higher in June from May, and they were all higher than the rates in June 2023.

Wilmington and Dover saw the biggest increases at 1.4 and 1.3 percent respectively.

There were more unemployed Delawareans in June than May with the number up to 20,200 from 19,600.

Meanwhile, the jobs numbers took a slight hit as nonfarm employment was at 490,200 last month which was down 100 from May.

Since last June there’s been a net gain of 8,000 — a rise of 1.6% — which is the same increase for national numbers in the same time period.

Delaware has been helped by three sectors in the last year, Government, Leisure & Hospitality and Private Education & Health — all increasing by 2,000 or more.