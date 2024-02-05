Avelo Airlines is working to solidify its offerings in Wilmington

As Avelo Airlines starts its second year in Wilmington, it’s working to solidify its offerings there.

Avelo’s inaugural flight out of Wilmington Airport was February 1st, 2023.

Since then, they’ve completed over 2,100 flights and served nearly 286,000 customers at ILG.

But there are still some kinks that need to be worked out.

Avelo Airlines Communications Manager Courtney Goff says they’ve used this year to evaluate the demand for each destination, which has led to some routes being seasonally suspended.

“We’re kind of playing around with making sure that we’re keeping our planes full and accommodating our customers,” she explained. “But we also don’t want to fly empty planes, especially when you’re going from way up here in Delaware potentially down to South Florida.”

She adds the airline is working with the tourism bureau and the DRBA to make sure it's offering the best destinations for this market.

There are no new route announcements, but the number of flights available this spring is lower than previously expected.

Customers can now book up to June 11th, and there are currently 9 destinations available - Myrtle Beach, SC, Wilmington, NC, San Juan, Puerto Rico and six cities in Florida: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa, and West Palm Beach

It is unclear when flights to Nashville, TN, Savannah, GA, Charleston, SC, Greenville/Spartanburg, SC, and Raleigh/Durham, NC, will return.

Avelo previously said they'd be back in March and April.

“We’ve kind of come to recognize what are some of the most popular routes, and what are being utilized all year round. So there will be continued service here, there will always be opportunities to get to your favorite destinations. But you might see some that we've noticed from market demand aren't doing so well in one month versus another month take a little break. And we might add more flights to certain destinations in the meantime,” said Goff.

More information on which flights are available can be found online at aveloair.com.