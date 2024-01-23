Delaware Chamber of Commerce launches Coolest Thing Made in Delaware contest

The Delaware Chamber of Commerce is launching a contest to find the coolest thing made in the First State.

The Chamber of Commerce is hoping to promote Delaware’s vibrant manufacturing community, which employs 28,000 Delawareans—and promote the sector as a top career path through this inaugural contest.

Program and Communications Manager for the Delaware Chamber of Commerce Regina Donato says the goal is to draw attention to the state’s third largest traded sector, which she notes puts out $5.6 billion a year.

“We are really looking to highlight and let the general public know about how incredible our manufacturing sector is, how diverse it is, how many people it employs, the great good it does for our state," Donato says. "And the excellent opportunities career-wise that people can achieve within the industry.”

Now through February 21, anyone can nominate a product from an eligible Delaware-based manufacturing company. The product must be made using a manufacturing process. People can also nominate multiple products in the initial submission period.

Donato says these products could be anything from chicken nuggets to space suits.

“Dupont, they are generating and creating their new Kalrez technology and things like that," Donato says. "Where on the other side you might have Perdue Farms or Mountaire Farms making chicken nuggets which would count. You have Dogfish Head Beer, ILC Dover is creating space suits that are being used by NASA.”

All qualifying nominees will be announced February 22 followed by a one-week window for a popular vote to narrow down the top 16, which will then compete in a bracket-style contest, also by popular vote.

Nominations and votes can be cast at dscc.com/mfg.