The state works to further expand access to famers markets

Delaware’s Department of Agriculture celebrates record breaking farmer’s market sales in 2023 - and it’s in part due to expanding access to vulnerable communities.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program allows low-income seniors to access fresh foods from 15 farmers’ markets and 14 on-farm markets in Delaware at no cost.

State Ag Department Marketing Specialist Kathy Jackson says there was a change in the program in 2023 where a gift card system was implemented.

“In the past we used paper vouchers for low income seniors who qualify for that program to spend at the farmers markets. The gift card allows for a little more ease in spending at the farmers markets. And we did have an 80% usage this year which is the highest we’ve ever had for that program,” she explained.

While the Ag Dept. doesn’t expect to greatly exceed 80% usage moving forward, it did apply for more funding for the program.

If approved, a larger pool of low-income seniors will be able to participate.

SNAP benefits and FMNP vouchers are also accepted at a majority of Delaware’s farmers markets.

Jackson says the USDA supports this initiative- and works to make it easier for local markets to register to accept benefits.

“There’s some challenges to that because of the card readers," she added. "Some of the places where farmers markets are located makes it difficult to get WIFI and get those card readers to work. But the USDA is really working to encourage that.”

The Ag Dept. is also working to increase the number of local markets available in the state.

There are currently 17 community-run farmers markets supported by the division.

Registration for this year’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program opens in May for Delawareans 60 years or older who meet the income eligibility requirements.

And more information on applying for SNAP benefits can be found online on the DSS service page.

