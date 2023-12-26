New train station in Claymont receives praise and recommendations from new passengers

Old passengers -- and new -- are taking advantage of Claymont’s new train station.

The new McDowell Transportation Center in Claymont opened on December 4th with free parking, EV charging stations, ADA-compliant high-level covered platforms with windscreens, benches, and USB charging ports.

Claymont resident Brittany Lacy works as a speech pathologist in Center City and always takes SEPTA trains to work. She says she’s thoroughly enjoying the new station.

“It’s absolutely beautiful. I think it's a lot more user-friendly, a little bit more of a walk than the other train station was, but overall it’s been great, very easily accessible," Lacy says. "And it just feels very safe, it’s a lot more inviting I think than the other one.”

Lacy is also glad there is still free parking at the station.

Andrew Jackson is a new passenger from Philadelphia. He was taking an afternoon train back home after an overnight visit with friends in Wilmington.

“It’s just more convenient and the price point is a lot lower," Jackson says. "It’s why my friends said ‘You’re ridiculous to spend $60 on Amtrak when you can take this for $8.”

He notes the Amtrak ride is about half as long as SEPTA, but says it is overall worth it. He adds one thing is missing - kiosks to purchase tickets. Rose Wilcox, who takes the train to work at Penn Medicine, also noticed the lack of kiosks. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time or once you’re on the train.

“But you like to be prepared and have all of that before you get on the train," Wilcox says. "Or at least one person sitting at some type of booth to assist you with that.”

Wilcox says she’s been taking the train for a few weeks now and has the system figured out. She adds she loves not having to deal with traffic on I-95 now.

In addition to SEPTA trains, DART buses also stop at the McDowell Transit Center - creating a new transportation hub at the northern point of the state, and making commuting to-and-from work in Wilmington or Philadelphia easier and safer.