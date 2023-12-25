© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delaware’s unemployment rate holds steady in November

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published December 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains 4.2%.

It continues to be higher than the national rate of 3.7% - which decreased from 3.9% last month - but lower than the 4.7% the state saw in November 2022.

There were 21,630 people unemployed last month compared to 23,100 at the same time last year.

Non-seasonally adjusted area unemployment rates – include Dover, Newark, and Wilmington – were all down in November.

Jobs numbers increased slightly following a dip in October. They’re at 486,300 this month.

There was a slight jump in First State leisure and hospitality jobs in November, rising by 400 last month for a total of 54,400.

That follows a steady upward trend over the year, with a net gain of 4,800 from 2022.

Trade, transportation, and utilities continue to lead in job numbers, though they’ve seen a decrease in the last three months from 90,700 in August to 88,700 in November.

Total nonfarm job numbers have increased by 1.9% this year, with a net gain of 9,300.
Business
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
See stories by Quinn Kirkpatrick