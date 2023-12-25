Delaware’s unemployment rate holds steady in November

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains 4.2%.

It continues to be higher than the national rate of 3.7% - which decreased from 3.9% last month - but lower than the 4.7% the state saw in November 2022.

There were 21,630 people unemployed last month compared to 23,100 at the same time last year.

Non-seasonally adjusted area unemployment rates – include Dover, Newark, and Wilmington – were all down in November.

Jobs numbers increased slightly following a dip in October. They’re at 486,300 this month.

There was a slight jump in First State leisure and hospitality jobs in November, rising by 400 last month for a total of 54,400.

That follows a steady upward trend over the year, with a net gain of 4,800 from 2022.

Trade, transportation, and utilities continue to lead in job numbers, though they’ve seen a decrease in the last three months from 90,700 in August to 88,700 in November.

Total nonfarm job numbers have increased by 1.9% this year, with a net gain of 9,300.