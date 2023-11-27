© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Giving Tuesday supports nonprofits, organizations facing increased demand for services

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published November 27, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST

Today is Giving Tuesday and the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement is encouraging Delawareans to support local nonprofits.

DANA President and Chief Executive Officer Sheila Bravo says Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for organizations to raise money to cover costs like rent and emergencies, but nowadays, to also cover increasing demand.

“We just continue to see that nonprofits are being asked to do more," Bravo says. "And with inflationary costs, they have not always been able to get the funding they need to offset those increased costs. So for those folks who are able to, Giving Tuesday is a great time to give back.”

Bravo says much of DANA’s presence at recent state budget hearings was to advocate for nonprofits – urging the state to adjust contracts with them to reflect inflationary costs and a rising minimum wage.

“We really feel that government needs to be making adjustments to those state contracts for services that nonprofits perform on their behalf to reflect what it really costs to do the work," Bravo says.

Bravo says DANA does not distribute grants, so people should donate directly to their favorite nonprofits on Giving Tuesday.

Details on over 3000 tax-exempt organizations operating in Delaware – can be found in the Delaware Business Times’ “Giving Guide” and Spur Impact’s “Delaware Gives” website.
Business
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
See stories by Rachel Sawicki