Giving Tuesday supports nonprofits, organizations facing increased demand for services

Today is Giving Tuesday and the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement is encouraging Delawareans to support local nonprofits.

DANA President and Chief Executive Officer Sheila Bravo says Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for organizations to raise money to cover costs like rent and emergencies, but nowadays, to also cover increasing demand.

“We just continue to see that nonprofits are being asked to do more," Bravo says. "And with inflationary costs, they have not always been able to get the funding they need to offset those increased costs. So for those folks who are able to, Giving Tuesday is a great time to give back.”

Bravo says much of DANA’s presence at recent state budget hearings was to advocate for nonprofits – urging the state to adjust contracts with them to reflect inflationary costs and a rising minimum wage.

“We really feel that government needs to be making adjustments to those state contracts for services that nonprofits perform on their behalf to reflect what it really costs to do the work," Bravo says.

Bravo says DANA does not distribute grants, so people should donate directly to their favorite nonprofits on Giving Tuesday.

Details on over 3000 tax-exempt organizations operating in Delaware – can be found in the Delaware Business Times’ “Giving Guide” and Spur Impact’s “Delaware Gives” website.