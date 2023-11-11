Gas prices in Delaware hovering around $3 per gallon,

Gas prices in Delaware continue to fall.

The price for a regular gallon is teetering on $3 a gallon with averages dropping just below in Sussex County and just above in New Castle and Kent. The price is 20 cents less than a month ago and 86 cents less than a year ago.

AAA’s Jana Tidwell says Delaware’s average has not dropped below $3 since December 2022, and global events, such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, are not proving to be influential factors for prices.

“So with increased production here at home, with a demand situation globally that is on the downturn, that is all pushing crude oil down, and that is pushing gas prices down," Tidwell says. "So it is welcome news to motorists who, we were looking at a point this summer where we questioned how close we were going to get to the $4 per gallon mark, if nationally we were going to get that average, and we did not. So this is great news as we look ahead.”

Tidwell says drivers can expect a small rise in prices around the holidays when demand increases, but does not anticipate anything significant.

“And with what is likely going to be a significant increase in folks on the road for the holiday, we could see an increase in gasoline demand," Tidwell says. "And that could have a minimal and temporary impact on gas prices but it won’t be anything significant.”

AAA says crude oil prices fell this week due to a stronger dollar and reduced market concerns that the conflict in the Middle East will escalate.

Surrounding states’ averages are a bit higher – New Jersey sitting at $3.31 on Friday and Maryland at $3.24. Pennsylvania’s Friday average was $3.63.

Friday’s national average of $3.40 is 30 cents less than a month ago and 40 cents less than a year ago.