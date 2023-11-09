A new warehouse comes to Wilmington’s East Side

GOLO LLC incorporated in Delaware in 2009. While previously focused primarily on weight loss products, the company now offers frozen, nutritionally balanced meals.

And they’ll be doing that in Delaware.

GOLO’s new 80,000-square-foot warehouse on Wilmington’s East Side will distribute the company’s products globally, and house one of the largest dry-ice production lines in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Following the pandemic, the demand for dry ice has grown as more companies ship frozen goods, and the medical industry continues to need it to safely transport temperature-sensitive items.

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media

New Castle County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Yvonne Deadwyler says GOLO expansion in Delaware is a good sign.

“I think the great thing about having GOLO here is it will help attract other businesses that are located in other areas of our country,” she explained. “It will allow them to come here to Delaware, and understand the benefits of being here in Delaware and being on this side of the east coast region.”

GOLO’s new warehouse will employ an estimated 50 local workers.

The company is also committed to donating meals in the First State - something GOLO President and Co-founder Jennifer Brooks says will be an ongoing effort.

“We have great partnerships with non-profit organizations in the state of Delaware to help supply these nutritious meals and alleviate food insecurity for many people in Delaware and beyond. We pride ourselves in the fact that our meal is very nutritious, so the more hands that we can get those meals into the better,” said Brooks.

Organizations receiving donated meals locally include the Food Bank of Delaware, Sunday Breakfast Mission, Delaware Regional Dream Center, Warriors Helping Warriors, and the Police Athletic League of Wilmington.

To date, GOLO has donated 100,000 meals nationwide.

