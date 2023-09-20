West End Neighborhood House expands its entrepreneurship program

West End Neighborhood House expands its Launcher Entrepreneurship Program.

Launcher is a twice a year, 12 week entrepreneurship training program that offers classes statewide.

Since its launch in 2017, it has trained 792 entrepreneurs, helped to start or expand 256 businesses, and has helped add or retain 483 jobs in the community.

Books and Bagels bookstore owner Ellen Cappard is a 2020 Launcher graduate. Her business was just an idea when she joined the program.

“Launcher really means what it is. It’s like a launch pad – they will boost you up and help you excel beyond whatever adversities and trials may be there,” said Cappard.

Thanks to $308,000 from New Castle County, the program can work with an additional 75 new entrepreneurs, initiate 15 or more business startups or expansions, and help create at least 30 new job opportunities by the end of 2024.

It will also add 3 more class locations in New Castle County libraries, bringing the total to 9 statewide.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer says it’s a no-brainer investment.

“Just think of the percentage. 75 entrepreneurs. Let's say 70 of them fail, and three of them really succeed and thrive and end up hiring 10 or 20 or 30 people. That $308,000 will be one of the best economic development investments we've ever made,” said Meyer.

Meyer adds this program, which focuses on supporting Delawareans from low-income backgrounds and underrepresented communities, will help drive wealth creation in critical areas.

Launcher’s director Kristen Bowen says part of the success of the program comes from the students being able to get one-on-one support from business advisors, and access to a wide network of community partners.

“And with this money from the county we’re going to be able to give more support than we have been giving,” she explained. “Typically entrepreneurs get about 10 hours extra of that one-on-one time, and so now we're planning to do an extra 10 hours with those in this cohort, so 20 hours of extra help from expert advisors is great.”

The program’s next round, starting in January, will be able to host around 140 new entrepreneurs.