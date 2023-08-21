Additional parking measures are added to the Wilmington Airport as more flight destinations are added

Additional parking measures are added to the Wilmington Airport as Avelo continues to expand flight destinations.

There are now over 800 parking spots available at ILG.

“With the advent of additional flights to locations in five different states that Avelo goes to from Wilmington Airport we saw the need for additional parking availability at the airport itself,” said Delaware River and Bay Authority’s Jim Salmon. “We've now opened Parking Lot C, which is the old Air Transport Command restaurant location, that we have recently upgraded and opened.”

He says that because Lot C is farther away, there will be a free shuttle service that will transport guests and their luggage to the terminal.

It will run every day that the airline flies, and is included in the price to park in Lot C, which is $7.00 a day.

But it may not need to be in use just yet.

Salmon says there’s a system in place in Parking Lots A and B that tells guests how many spots are available in those lots.

“So if A and B are full, then C would be available for parking. We haven't reached the point yet where it's full and all the spots are taken, but we want to make sure that we have that availability,” explained Salmon.

Parking in lots A or B remains $9.50 a day, and are located next to the terminal.

Avelo’s inaugural flight out of Wilmington Airport was February 1, 2023. They began their service with only 5 destinations.

They have expanded 3 times since then.

Their most recent flight additions are to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, bringing their total number of destinations up to 15.

“We’re trying to be proactive instead of reactive. So we’re lining things up for what may lie ahead for Avelo at Wilmington Airport,” said Salmon.

DRBA currently looking into opening up a fourth parking lot nearby.

