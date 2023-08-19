© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Business

Delaware's unemployment rate dips in July

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published August 19, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Unemployment in Delaware fell in July, reaching its lowest level since before the COVID pandemic.

July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped a tenth of a percent to 4.1%. That’s the state’s best showing since the jobless rate stood at 3.7% in February 2020 – just before the pandemic started March 2020.

But Delaware still lags behind the national rate of 3.5%.

County-level unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – also fell, with each county seeing two tenth of a percent drop last month.

Last month, there were 20,600 unemployed Delawareans compared to 20,800 in June, and July 2023 also improved from a year ago when there were 21,800 unemployed Delawareans.

The state did lose 2,700 nonfarm jobs in July, hampered by a loss of 1,100 jobs in the financial activities sector. It's the second straight month the jobs number has declined.

But Delaware has still seen a net gain of 11,800 non-farm jobs over the past 12 months. That’s a 2.5% increase and outpaces the national increase of 2.1%.

Delaware’s improvement year-to-year in jobs has been spurred by the Leisure and Hospitality industry which has grown by 5,000 jobs since last July.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
