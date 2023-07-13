AAA says gas prices continue to "wobble"

Gas prices continue to wobble. Delawareans are paying considerably less than last summer, but averages are rising from a month ago.

AAA’s national gasoline prices shows Thursday’s average at 4 cents more per gallon of regular than last week, even as the current state average is one dollar and nine cents cheaper than July 2022.

At Thursday’s average of $3.45, Delaware is in the national mid-range. West coast residents are averaging up to $4.95 a gallon of regular, and in some Midwest and Southern states, the average breaks below $3 a gallon. The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.56.

AAA’s website suggests numerous tips to reduce gas consumption and save some money. Tips include car maintenance and keeping tires inflated. AAA also suggests that safety measures like driving the speed limit and avoiding “jackrabbit” starts, accelerating quickly, can contribute to lower consumption.

AAA lists some cost-saving measures that address techniques to temper the effects of summer heat on gas consumption, including a sun shade and reducing cabin clutter to reduce car weight.

