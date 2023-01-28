Delaware Department of Agriculture urging farmers to submit 2022 Agriculture Census

The Delaware Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to respond to the 2022 Agriculture Census.

Less than 25% of Delaware’s producers have responded to the Ag Census thus far, which USDA Statistician Shareefah Williams says could jeopardize farm policy and decision-making about disaster relief, community planning, technology development, and more.

“The data is used by community planners, they use the information to target the needs and services of rural residents," Williams says. "Legislators use the census data to decide how to form certain policies and programs. And students, educators, researchers, use the data for their educational or research initiatives.”

USDA Statistician Shareefah Williams says the census is the only unified, comprehensive source of agricultural data for every state and county in the nation.

Williams notes any farm which produced and sold $1,000 worth of agricultural products or more should be counted.

The survey asks about things like land usage, farmer demographics, practices, irrigation, crop insurance, internet usage, organization characteristics, and more.

“What I do want to make sure that farmers are aware of – it is a little intimidating when you look at the questionnaire, because it is a long survey," Williams says. "But what I want them to realize is that they don’t have to answer every question. They are only going to answer questions that pertain to their operation.”

Producers should have received a survey code with an invitation to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov in November and should be completed online or submitted by mail no later than February 6.