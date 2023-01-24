© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Business

DE Agriculture Secretary touts Vietnam as emerging trade partner

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published January 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST
Delaware Agriculture Secretary Michael Scuse joined other agriculture officials on a trade trip to Vietnam earlier this month.

Already the United States’ seventh largest trade partner, Scuse said Vietnam has one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

“If you put all of this together, the view was that there's a tremendous opportunity there for us to sell a lot of different products into Vietnam,” Scuse said.

He hopes the trip there with officials from Texas and Washington State will be a fruitful one not only for national trade, but for Delaware, as well.

Scuse said there’s real demand for Delaware’s number one export: chicken.

“Pork right now is the number one meat product in Vietnam, but poultry now is starting to gain some momentum. So, we feel there’s a lot of opportunities for additional poultry products to be sold into the country.”

Scuse said there’s also demand for other Delaware exports including feed grain and soybeans.

But, he noted international trade is a two way street. Vietnam has many imports that Delawareans crave including fruit and certain kinds of seafood.

The trip was sponsored by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and funded through a USDA grant.

Scuse said he may attend another trade trip later this year in Kenya.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
