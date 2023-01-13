$1.35 billion is on the line in Friday's Mega Millions drawing

The jackpot stands at 1.35 billion dollars after no one matched the winning numbers in Monday’s drawing.

This jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions history and fourth largest in U.S. history.

And perhaps Friday the 13th will turn out to be a lucky day for someone. Mega Millions officials report a total of 6 Mega Millions jackpots have been won on Friday the 13th nationwide.

The First State could use a little extra luck. Delaware has never had a Mega Millions jackpot winner and its last Powerball jackpot winner was in 2016. But Delaware is hardly alone - 22 other states playing Mega Millions are also still looking for their first jackpot winner.

Of course, winning requires overcoming some long odds. The chances of winning are 1 in over 302 million.

Friday’s drawing is at 11 pm, and tickets for the night's drawing can be bought until 9:45 pm.