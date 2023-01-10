Wilmington Blue Rocks renew stadium lease through 2030,

The Wilmington Blue Rocks announced their lease of Frawley Stadium has been extended through 2030.

The Blue Rocks’ previous lease on Frawley Stadium with the Riverfront Development Corporation was set to expire this year.

“We’re absolutely delighted that we have locked down our future in Wilmington for the next seven years and that we will continue to be attracting people to the riverfront,” Managing Partner Dave Heller said.

Heller said a new deal was needed because Major League Baseball has required all Minor League clubs to update their facilities for players and coaches.

“We’ve seen ballparks in Trenton and Frederick, MD lose their affiliated teams because they were not up to Major League standards. We wanted to avoid that situation. We want to keep professional-affiliated baseball in Wilmington.”

Heller said although the updates won’t be noticed by fans, they will greatly improve conditions for players, coaches and staff.

The mandated upgrades include larger clubhouses for players and coaches, as well as the addition of separate clubhouse space for female coaches.

Heller said the team is excited to stay in Wilmington for the long-term as a Washington Nationals affiliate.

The Blue Rocks kick off the season at home on April 11 when the Texas Rangers affiliate Hickory Crawdads come to Frawley Stadium.