Gas prices hit new lows, cheaper than this time last year

Gas prices are down sharply -- and now lower than they were this time last year.

The average price for a gallon of gas on Monday was $3.22 in Delaware, compared to $3.30 last year. Monday’s national average of $3.26 was 52 cents less than a month ago and six cents less than a year ago.

AAA MidAtlantic’s Jana Tidwell says prices typically dip between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but an incoming winter storm is likely playing a part this year.

“I think this significant weather event that's moving across the country could have an impact on gas prices in the short term," Tidwell says. "With demand dropping, with people unable to move around as they typically would. So that's probably the biggest factor right now.”

Tidwell adds that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isn’t considered a significant factor in driving gas prices anymore.

“I don't see it as one of the top driving factors right now," she says. "It's definitely still at play. But not one of the most substantial factors.”

There are now approximately 34 states with averages lower than last year., according to AAA [Triple A].

“So if all things remain the same," Tidwell says. "And we see continued lower demand for gasoline and lower crude oil prices, then gas prices will continue the trend we've seen in recent weeks.”