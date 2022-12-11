Downtown Dover bldg destroyed by fire this year, now being demolished

The controlled-demolition of a downtown Dover building gutted by fire earlier this year is underway.

And the Downtown Dover Partnership is already eyeing what should go into the spot next.

The mixed-use building is located on the corner of West Loockerman and South New Streets; it once housed six apartments, a shoe store, a convenience store and an urban clothing store.

But an early morning fire on March 16, 2022 killed one man and sent seven others to area hospitals; it also left 17 people homeless.

Now, it’s being demolished - slowly - by workers using an excavator claw rather than explosives; the demo is expected to be done by the end of January.

Downtown Dover Partnership executive director Diane Laird says whatever is built on the corner next - should once again be mixed-use.

“The Downtown Dover Partnership has a top 10 priority list that we’ve put together through market research. And that would include any kind of food, restaurants or take-out opportunities. It would (also) include packaged food or other products - certainly retail - destination retail. And we’d love to see even a wine shop or nuts, cheeses and other gourmet products - such as that,” she said.

Laird adds that a small convenience-type store would also be welcome in that spot or even a smaller-type grocery store.

She says anything retail-related would help bolster Dover’s downtown.

Laird add that they are offering tools to help redevelop the site and others.

“One of the things that the DDP already has underway is a program called the Critical Improvements Grant Program, whereby we are engaging property owners of either vacant or underutilized properties to apply for potentially up to 75% of cost to bring their buildings up to speed," she said.

Laird notes they have over $1 million in funding to award.

She adds incentives to develop commercial kitchens are needed to attract restaurants, which she calls a “must-have” for a strong, business district.

And she says - the development of this site could very well support a new restaurant.