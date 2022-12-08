Delaware Electric Cooperative members getting an early Christmas present

Delaware Electric Cooperative members could get an early Christmas present.

The Co-Op’s new president and CEO Rob Book says about 65,000 member-owners are seeing a bill credit or check from the utility this month.

“Capital Credits are the equity that our members build over the course of years into our system, just by paying their bills - they’re actually helping us build the system," he said. "So as a Cooperative form of business, any kind of profits that we make on the system that we - over the course of several years - we return those back to the members.”

Book says current Co-Op members who were with the Utility in 1991, 1992 or 2010 will see bill credits.

Those with an active account in those years, but no longer served by DEC will get a check for their portion of the retired capital credits.

Over the past 10 years, the member-owned Cooperative has returned more than $60 million to its members.

This round of capital credits is handing out a total of $5 million.

Book says the money is returned to Co-Op members during the holidays, because that’s when they need it the most.

If you have a question about capital credits, you can call the DEC at 855-332-9090.